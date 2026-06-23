Kültürkampf

Kültürkampf

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poincare
Jun 23

Great post as usual! I'm surprised by how much you manage to draw out of this event. I'm curious was sports in Turkey not politicised in Turkey in the 2000s and is the Turkish government investing in sports? To make a comparison to China, my impression is that China invests a lot in talent and is competing to do well in many sports and on many levels. It also seems more aware of its shortcomings and strengths.

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