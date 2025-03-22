Kültürkampf

Kültürkampf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
Mar 22, 2025

Trump had a call with RTE. It’s interesting timing that the regime moved on imamoglu right after this call. Witkoff (who actually speaks for Trump unlike Marco) describes the call as:

“President Trump had a great conversation with Erdogan a couple of days ago, really transformational I would describe it. I think it’s been underreported to tell you the truth.

There’s just a lot of good positive news coming out of Turkey right now as a result of that conversation.

I think you’ll see that in the reporting in the coming days.”

Any speculation on what kind of a “transformational” deal was struck with Trump that would make the regime double down on domestic repression?

Just to spare you having to listen to listen to Witkoff the most striking thing he says for me is that America should give up on EU which is beyond fixing and the future is the Middle East which will end up being the most economically dynamic place on earth once Trump does his peace thing.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Selim Koru
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Selim Koru · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture