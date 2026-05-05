The Voyage of Life: Manhood , by Thomas Cole . Source

“Today, Europe needs Turkey more than Turkey needs Europe.” Erdoğan said, “tomorrow, that need is going to increase.”

Is that true?

There have been some developments recently regarding Turkey-EU relations, especially regarding defense industry cooperation, that are alarming to me. As I’ve written before, I don’t think we have a real discussion about what’s going on in this relationship. The real story isn’t that Europe is snubbing Turkey, it’s that the two sides are organizing their defense industries around incompatible conceptions of sovereignty, and almost nobody in Ankara wants to admit it.

The pressure is building up because of decisions Europe has recently made about their defense industry. The European Parliament’s Security and Defence Committee (SEDE) passed an amendment excluding Turkey from the defense-related components of the next Horizon Europe (2028–2034), the EU’s flagship research and innovation funding program. Turkey is also excluded from Security Action for Europe (SAFE), the EU’s new defense financial instrument, while Canada has already joined. Countries like Ukraine, Japan, South Korea, and a bunch of smaller countries (mostly in the Balkans) have other preferential arrangements with the bloc.

Turkey might still be able to join some of these structures in some capacity, but it’s not looking great. None of the votes on it have been particularly close.

The Turkish policy elite has responded with bitter words. Last week saw a volley of op-eds from Ankara and Istanbul denouncing the EU’s decisions. Thanks to AI, these things are now of much better quality than they used to be, but the emotional undercurrent remains the same: the Europeans are making a strategic blunder by excluding Turkey. The world is becoming a much more dangerous place, Europe doesn’t know how to defend itself, and Turkey is here to help. In fact, considering Turkey’s recent achievements, Europe should be begging Turkey to enter.

It’s true that Turkey has a strong industrial base, an efficient drone sector, a relatively young workforce, and decent battle experience. But is Europe really toast without Turkey? I’m not so sure. As Nick Danforth and I discussed a bit on Friday, the whole point of Europe’s defense buildup is that the world has changed, and Europe can no longer trust political entities that aren’t under its umbrella. The era of relying on America is over. Defense needs to reconnect with the European political project. So why would Europeans think that this is a good time to bring in Turkey, which is politically even more distant to them than the United States? They’ve seen through Hungary how damaging it can be when a country isn’t plugged into their political core. Why do we expect Europe to take a chance on Turkey now?

Again, you might say that Turkey brings to the table scale and experience. Fine. But how much exactly? Turkey does punch above its weight in the defense industry, but it’s hardly a game-changer for Europe. Generously put, Turkey’s defense industry does business of about $20 billion a year, so about as big as Israel’s or a bit smaller than that of South Korea. Not bad. But then again, the Italian firm Leonardo is about that size. Europe’s defense industry is worth $200 billion, and the Germans are just getting started, revving up the old war machine. By 2029, Germany is planning to spend 3.5 percent of its GDP on defense, meaning that it would vastly outspend Britain and France.

Okay, you might say, but what makes Turkey special isn’t really the size of its defense industry, but its hard-earned capabilities. A recent report by Sıtkı Egeli and Arda Mevlutoğlu — two of our most serious analysts — argues that Turkey has built up a genuinely indigenous missile portfolio. Our drone industry is, by now, largely self-reliant. President Erdoğan keeps promising to “cut our own umbilical cord” and become entirely self-sufficient, and is courting Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt as customers and partners on that basis.

But notice what’s being celebrated here. The very thing that makes Turkey’s industry impressive on its own terms — independence of Western supply chains — is precisely what makes it incompatible with what Europe is now trying to build. Turkey’s design is a parallel system, answerable to no one in Brussels, with its own export logic and its own client states. To Ankara, this is an immense achievement. To Berlin and Paris, it’s the opposite.

For Europe, the whole point is to integrate much more deeply and become mutually reliant within Europe. They’re cutting out duplication, countries are giving up “full-spectrum ambitions,” and specializing on niche areas, and consolidating across borders. They also talk about “strategic autonomy,” but that generally means that they want to reach a point at which they’re not reliant on the United States.

So to sum up, the core value behind Turkey’s defense industry is self-reliance on a national scale, while the core value of Europe’s defense industry is convergence on a European scale.

See the problem?

Turkey and the European Union just hold very different conceptions of sovereignty. Turkey’s Islamist ruling class wants to maximize national sovereignty. Europe’s liberal ruling class wants to pool national sovereignty at the European level. I don’t think either is up for negotiation.

It’s a bit strange that nobody is addressing the political question. Instead, there is all this talk about how much of a success Erdoğan’s foreign policy is, and how great the defense industry is doing. That may be the case if we accept Islamist premises of Turkey’s place in the world, and where it ought to position itself. I for one, don’t. I think Turkey could and should have been integrated into the European project much more closely.