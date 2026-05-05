Kültürkampf

Kültürkampf

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poincare
May 5

Great article as always. I think the main trust of the argument echoes things I hear in Brussels that conflict with what Turkish friends tell me (defense is going so well, there is an exhibition in Istanbul showcasing it let's go, lots of people work on defense, the coorperation with Leonardo, Europe needs Turkey for defense etc). Interesting seeing you notice the disconnect and try to make sense of it.

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1 reply by Selim Koru
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Paul T. Levin
May 6

Very interesting, as usual. BTW, what, to you, is the best statement of the “Islamist premises of Turkey’s place in the world”? (I’m looking for reading recommendations.)

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