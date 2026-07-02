Kültürkampf

Kültürkampf

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Paul T. Levin's avatar
Paul T. Levin
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This was SO interesting to read, Selim. I love the honest, personal angle that told me things about you that I didn’t know. And I think they your analysis of why there are so few mainstream shows about ex-Muslims in the West is spot on.

As someone who has done a lot of research on anti-Muslim stereotypes and Othering of Muslims in Europe, I have been approached more than once by AKP-aligned groups who wanted to instrumentalize my work in their campaigns against Western Islamophobia. (Unlike some other western colleagues, I always declined.) As you note, vocally Islam-critical ex-Muslims are easily co-opted in much the same way (albeit in reverse, so to speak) by right wing populist (and, let’s face it, Islamophobic) forces in the West.

As an atheist who is quite critical of religion per se (including Islam), but also a liberal who is critical of the rightwing Islamophobia that is currently becoming more mainstream in Europe and the US, publicly criticizing a religion whose adherents constitute a vulnerable minority in my home country, is tricky.

That said, I’d watch a good show about ex-Muslims if it was done with a sensitive touch!

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