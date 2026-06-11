Emigration from Turkey into Europe and North America has been a very prominent topic in the last decade.

Many people who can leave the country, do so. If they can’t leave themselves, they send their children away. I believe this cuts across most cultural, economic, and political lines, meaning that it affects the AK Party’s base as well as that of the opposition.

Young people especially talk about this constantly. Turkish YouTube is awash with “how to” videos, country profiles, and V-logs in which people weigh the pros and cons of their decisions. Politicians and public figures often implore professionals and young people to stay.

In this piece, I want to look at some of the data, then reflect on the cultural and policy implications of the trend.

Let’s get started.

If you look at the emigration numbers on their own, the story isn’t all that dramatic.

the number of Turkish citizens emigrating, by year. Source: Turkstat, made by Claude

I couldn’t really get data from before 2016, but the conventional take is that there has been an exodus after 2016, the year of the attempted coup, when Erdoğan amassed unprecedented powers.

The 2023 spike is obviously significant, and I can think of two reasons for it. The first is the massive earthquake in February. The second is the election that summer. It’s not that people left after the election, it’s more that they had to register their absence to cast their votes abroad.

Turkstat is looking at people who officially change their address in the e-devlet system, and I know for a fact that many people move abroad without changing their status. You only really have to when there’s something to do, like voting from abroad, registering a birth, etc. I suspect that many white-collar professionals who moved away after 2016 only registered their residence abroad to vote on May 14, 2023.

Still, these numbers aren’t significant in a country of 86 million people. You start to see the trend a little more when looking at young people going abroad for higher education. Here’s that chart:

The numbers are low in the 2000s, gradually go up in the 2010s, which is probably due to rising incomes, and then there’s a steep climb starting in 2019.

I think this bears out the popular conception of 2016 as being a pivotal year. My guess is that after the events of that year, families who could afford it started to plan to send their kids away. But it took time. A big industry started to develop around IB, A-levels, and SATs. Universities abroad probably needed time to get used to the volume of applications from Turkey. Kids started to think about their future in different terms.

Now let’s look at some of the elite high schools in Turkey. These are places you have to test into, places with strong reputations, like Robert College, Galatasaray, or Austrian High School.

The vast majority of elite high school graduates in Turkey now go to universities in Western countries. Note that 1.6 percent of Istanbul Erkek graduates studied abroad in 2009. Now 90 percent do.

As someone who went to high school in the 2000s, I observed this change up close.