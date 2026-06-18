Kültürkampf

Kültürkampf

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poincare
Jun 18

Great piece! I can't believe I hadn't heard of Nick Ashworths Substack before and immediately subscribed. I had a similar impression with Turkish friends in Europe (though the post brings it out in much more detail). I noticed that they often applied to fairly prestigious jobs or grumbled about not obtaining such a 'high status' job, jobs other students I knew would not apply to thinking they wouldn't qualify. The disdain for the masses is something I have heard from secular and islamists friends and always confused me. It also influences how people imagine a more developed Turkey (are there no servants or does everyone have more servants ?). Excellent piece I'll go and read more of Nick's writing :D

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Name
Jun 18Edited

The tutoring/examination system is the exact same system that exists in any other developing countries whether its Iran, India, South Korea or China. There is nothing particularly “unequal” about it in Turkey compared to those countries and the results in Turkey do not correlate with wealth at all.

Thats why it is usually lower middle class folks that thrive in these exams, not the upper class that don’t need to be upwardly mobile. Its important to remember, the regional and ethnic inequalities you refer to are almost entirely cultural: there are large segments of conservative muslim and Kurdish society that don’t want to have their children be educated and independent.

The success of Tunceli in standard exams is an example; they don’t have the same cultural obstacles, therefore, despite economic underdevelopment relatively speaking, students from there are disproportionately successful.

Compare that to Canada, where the entire system pushes overly qualified immigrants into low wage, unskilled work while incompetent and exceptionally lazy Canadian natives gatekeep every single industry. They wouldn’t be able to do that if Canada had a stratified examination and university system like in other countries, where competency is more easily ranked. Europe suffers from the same problems, leading to near zero growth and increasing debt burden for more than a decade.

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