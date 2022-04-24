Kültürkampf is a blog on political culture (the name is an amalgamation of the German Kulturkampf and the Turkish cognate kültür).

Most of the essays are on Turkey or Turkey-adjacent topics, though I do branch out into various other fields as well. I usually use some kind of source material to write them: a poem, a clip of stand up comedy, a popular TV show, or some personal experience. I’ll translate if necessary, then discuss.

I also write plenty about elections, foreign policy, and other things in the news.

The essays are mostly free, and for paid subscribers there’s a weekly “Notebook” post, wherein I write about the things I’ve been reading and watching.

On the podcast, Nick Danforth and I talk about politics and often we have guests on. The first half is free, the second half is for paid subscribers only.

About me

I’m an independent writer with bylines in The New York Times, War on the Rocks, and The Atlantic. My first book, New Turkey and the Far Right: How Reactionary Nationalism Remade a Country, was released in February 2025.

I currently live between London and Izmir. I used to live in Ankara, but am not there very often any more. I’m also a non-resident analyst at the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey (TEPAV), which is in Ankara.

You can can follow me on twitter @SelimKoru and Bluesky if you want to, but I rarely post on those platforms. If you want to contact me, the easiest way is to subscribe to the newsletter and just respond to any email you get. You can also email me at selimkoru [at] proton.me.

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