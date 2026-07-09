Kültürkampf

Kültürkampf

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June 2026

Standup vs. Erdoğan; American imams; Kurdish peace; LLMs vs Universities; Turkey-EU defense industry cooperation; Turkey-Syria relations
Notebook #56
  Selim Koru
The Myth of National Rebirth, Falsified in Ninety Minutes
Revivalist regimes need the scoreboard to prove the nation reborn. Turkey's just returned a verdict.
  Selim Koru
Football nationalism; emigration from Turkey
A live chat
  Selim Koru and Nick Danforth
47:52
Equality as Demotion
For Turkey's professional class, Europe's flat hierarchies feel like a loss
  Nick Ashdown
Who Is Leaving Turkey?
A look at the numbers and cultural trends
  Selim Koru
On municipal governance; crisis watch; the Eastern Med; the NATO summit; the historical Jesus
Notebook #55
  Selim Koru

May 2026

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