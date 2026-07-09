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NATO Comes to My Hometown
The alliance's leaders gathered in Ankara. I watched with relief, and dread.
6 hrs ago
•
Selim Koru
14
3
American history books; Turkey's NATO summit; a comedian in high-security prison; the AI industry; a Turkish song with yiddish/english roots
Notebook #57
Jul 5
•
Selim Koru
14
2
3
Where Are the Ex-Muslims?
Why mainstream culture celebrates everyone who leaves a high-control religion — except Muslims.
Jul 2
•
Selim Koru
69
3
13
June 2026
Standup vs. Erdoğan; American imams; Kurdish peace; LLMs vs Universities; Turkey-EU defense industry cooperation; Turkey-Syria relations
Notebook #56
Jun 27
•
Selim Koru
14
6
1
The Myth of National Rebirth, Falsified in Ninety Minutes
Revivalist regimes need the scoreboard to prove the nation reborn. Turkey's just returned a verdict.
Jun 23
•
Selim Koru
40
3
9
Football nationalism; emigration from Turkey
A live chat
Jun 20
•
Selim Koru
and
Nick Danforth
6
47:52
Equality as Demotion
For Turkey's professional class, Europe's flat hierarchies feel like a loss
Jun 18
•
Nick Ashdown
51
4
9
Who Is Leaving Turkey?
A look at the numbers and cultural trends
Jun 11
•
Selim Koru
33
9
2
On municipal governance; crisis watch; the Eastern Med; the NATO summit; the historical Jesus
Notebook #55
Jun 3
•
Selim Koru
6
May 2026
A Circus All the Way Down
Erdoğan now controls the opposition too. What he can't do is win.
May 30
•
Selim Koru
30
5
6
Ayn Rand in Turkey
My essay in Reason Magazine
May 27
•
Selim Koru
14
2
3
The CHP Crisis
livecast #5: we discuss the blow against Turkey's main opposition party
May 22
•
Selim Koru
and
Nick Danforth
2
1
42:48
© 2026 Selim Koru
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